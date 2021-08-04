Great Ajax (AJX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 60.35%. On average, analysts expect Great Ajax to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AJX stock opened at $12.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.20 million, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.78. Great Ajax has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This is an increase from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is currently 81.72%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AJX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Ajax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

