Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.06%.

Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $14.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,308. The stock has a market cap of $944.59 million, a P/E ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.75. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 52-week low of $8.77 and a 52-week high of $16.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

