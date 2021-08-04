Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Shares Gap Up to $52.03

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $52.03, but opened at $54.00. Great Southern Bancorp shares last traded at $52.90, with a volume of 53 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $720.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.80.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.19. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 28.54%. Equities analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.30%.

In related news, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 2,200 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $127,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Bugh sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $195,755.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,290 shares in the company, valued at $295,869.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 947,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,690,000 after buying an additional 85,059 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 78.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 21,788 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after buying an additional 16,694 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $814,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 6.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,055,000 after buying an additional 13,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

