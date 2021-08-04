Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $58.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company which owned directly all of the stock of Great Southern Bank and other non-banking subsidiaries. “

GSBC stock opened at $52.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.80. Great Southern Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.32 and a 52-week high of $60.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.19. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 11.29%. Analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.30%.

In related news, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $127,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John M. Bugh sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $195,755.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,869.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 60,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 16,694 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 98.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 12,517 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares during the period. 44.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

