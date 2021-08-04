Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.06% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBSS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 289.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 892.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

NASDAQ:JBSS opened at $92.46 on Wednesday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.00 and a 12 month high of $94.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.14.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a boost from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous None dividend of $2.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS).

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.