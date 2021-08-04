Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stock Holdings in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,851 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Echo Global Logistics were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ECHO. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the first quarter worth $311,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 3,557.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Echo Global Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at $680,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Echo Global Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at $471,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ECHO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Echo Global Logistics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

In other news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,887 shares in the company, valued at $8,776,471.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ECHO stock opened at $31.95 on Wednesday. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.95 and a 52-week high of $37.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.02 million, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 1.46%. As a group, analysts predict that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

