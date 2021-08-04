Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,427 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 200,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,936,000 after buying an additional 7,382 shares in the last quarter. 40 North Management LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,307,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 83,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,074,000 after buying an additional 25,370 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,303,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $145.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.36. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.26. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.04 and a 1-year high of $162.56. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

In other news, VP F G. Hammond sold 13,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.74, for a total transaction of $1,974,412.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,131.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP F G. Hammond sold 3,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $462,387.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 75,021 shares of company stock valued at $10,480,928 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspen Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.83.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

