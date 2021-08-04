Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $670,000 Stock Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,053 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Alcoa by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 181.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter valued at about $32,000.

In other Alcoa news, EVP Benjamin D. Kahrs sold 28,082 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $1,114,293.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,250,332.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of analysts recently commented on AA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alcoa from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.18.

AA opened at $40.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 2.64. Alcoa Co. has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $44.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

