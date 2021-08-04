Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,790 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,448,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after buying an additional 328,761 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 915,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,156,000 after buying an additional 135,775 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 145,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 72,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 342,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,783,000 after buying an additional 64,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.49% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FSK. Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

Shares of FSK opened at $20.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $23.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.71.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 81.34%. The company had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.03 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.47%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.27%.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.