Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 12,217 Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,432 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,217 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 103,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 637,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1,942.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:TRST opened at $33.81 on Wednesday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a one year low of $25.25 and a one year high of $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.13 million, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.70.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 9.90%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.37%.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, Director Frank B. Silverman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.66 per share, for a total transaction of $33,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

