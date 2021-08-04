Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 19.57%.

Green Brick Partners stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 942,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,294. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.31. Green Brick Partners has a twelve month low of $13.83 and a twelve month high of $28.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Several brokerages recently commented on GRBK. Zacks Investment Research cut Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Green Brick Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In other news, Director Harry Brandler bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.03 per share, with a total value of $230,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,658 shares in the company, valued at $406,663.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John R. Farris bought 4,200 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.73 per share, with a total value of $95,466.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 140,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,201,020.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

