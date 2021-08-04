Greggs (LON:GRG) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Greggs plc (LON:GRG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 2,868 ($37.47) and last traded at GBX 2,835 ($37.04), with a volume of 18058 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,804 ($36.63).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a GBX 15 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 0.53%.

Get Greggs alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GRG shares. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Greggs from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,950 ($38.54) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Monday, June 28th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,621.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -211.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.69.

In other news, insider Richard Hutton sold 12,788 shares of Greggs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,464 ($32.19), for a total transaction of £315,096.32 ($411,675.36).

About Greggs (LON:GRG)

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Greggs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greggs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.