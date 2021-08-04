Greggs plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 15 (LON:GRG)

Greggs plc (LON:GRG) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:GRG opened at GBX 2,711 ($35.42) on Wednesday. Greggs has a 52-week low of GBX 1,113 ($14.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,868 ($37.47). The company has a market capitalization of £2.76 billion and a PE ratio of -211.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,621.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.69.

In other Greggs news, insider Richard Hutton sold 12,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,464 ($32.19), for a total transaction of £315,096.32 ($411,675.36).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Greggs in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Greggs from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,950 ($38.54) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

