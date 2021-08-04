Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Greif were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Greif by 8.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Greif in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Greif in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Greif in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Greif in the first quarter worth about $237,000. 46.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GEF shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Greif from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Greif from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Greif presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.17.

Shares of NYSE:GEF opened at $61.92 on Wednesday. Greif, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.95 and a 12-month high of $66.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Greif had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Greif’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. Greif’s payout ratio is presently 54.66%.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

