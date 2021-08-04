Grid Dynamics (GDYN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Grid Dynamics has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 8.53% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $39.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 million. On average, analysts expect Grid Dynamics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ GDYN opened at $20.45 on Wednesday. Grid Dynamics has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $22.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.25 and a beta of 0.87.

GDYN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

In related news, Director Yueou Wang sold 39,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $623,628.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,584 shares in the company, valued at $887,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Teamsun Technology Co. Beijing sold 4,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $72,144,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,130,801 shares of company stock worth $77,348,776. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

