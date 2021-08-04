Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 2,197.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Griffon were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GFF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Griffon by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Griffon by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 23,046 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Griffon by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Griffon by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 472,911 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,638,000 after purchasing an additional 10,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Griffon by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 198,239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 8,135 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GFF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Griffon from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

GFF stock opened at $22.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.63. Griffon Co. has a 12 month low of $17.92 and a 12 month high of $29.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.23.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Griffon had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 13.32%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Griffon Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Griffon’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

Griffon Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

