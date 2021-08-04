Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 49.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,481 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,633,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,372,000 after purchasing an additional 839,071 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,419,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,701,000 after buying an additional 362,726 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,204,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,007,000 after buying an additional 1,987,921 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,621,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,589,000 after buying an additional 378,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,253,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,116,000 after buying an additional 276,934 shares in the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GO stock opened at $33.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of -0.36. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.23 and a 1 year high of $48.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.30.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $752.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.15 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $68,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,883 shares in the company, valued at $507,659.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $856,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,339.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,673,590 over the last quarter. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on GO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Grocery Outlet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.88.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

