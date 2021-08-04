GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) Short Interest Down 14.1% in July

GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the June 30th total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,710,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of GrowLife stock opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of -0.17. GrowLife has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.57.

GrowLife (OTCMKTS:PHOT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.67 million for the quarter.

GrowLife, Inc provides hydroponic equipment, lighting, nutrients, media, and other cultivation supplies to commercial and urban operations. The firm agricultural equipment includes growing mediums, hydroponics systems, tools for cutting and propagation, bulbs, indoor lighting systems, and accessories, ballasts, reflectors, meters and timers, and other technology control equipment for the cannabis and indoor plant cultivation and industries.

