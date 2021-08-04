Grumpy.finance (GRUMPY) Trading Up 11.9% Over Last 7 Days

Grumpy.finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Grumpy.finance has a market capitalization of $548,777.65 and approximately $2,711.00 worth of Grumpy.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Grumpy.finance has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Grumpy.finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Grumpy.finance Coin Profile

GRUMPY is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2021. Grumpy.finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,324,006,510,018 coins. Grumpy.finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Grumpy.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grumpy.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grumpy.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

