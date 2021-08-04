Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Short Interest Up 17.6% in July

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the June 30th total of 158,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Shares of NYSE AVAL opened at $5.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a twelve month low of $4.39 and a twelve month high of $7.03.
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 21st. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 9.01%. Equities analysts forecast that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 11th.
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company offers deposit products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits, including deposits from correspondent banks, cashier checks, and collection services.
Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.