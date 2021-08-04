Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Short Interest Up 17.6% in July

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the June 30th total of 158,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of NYSE AVAL opened at $5.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a twelve month low of $4.39 and a twelve month high of $7.03.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 21st. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 9.01%. Equities analysts forecast that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the first quarter worth approximately $6,927,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 498,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 79,270 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the first quarter worth approximately $3,054,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the first quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 9.9% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 72,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company offers deposit products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits, including deposits from correspondent banks, cashier checks, and collection services.

