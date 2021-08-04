Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:GGM)

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:GGM) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.181 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NYSE GGM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.63. 28,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,628. Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $22.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.47.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:GGM) by 37.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in credit securities that include debt securities and loans and investments with economic characteristics similar to fixed-income securities, debt securities and loans.

