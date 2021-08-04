Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP)

Equities research analysts at Guggenheim started coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 64.17% from the company’s current price.

PMVP has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

PMVP stock opened at $34.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.78. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $26.38 and a one year high of $63.22.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). As a group, equities research analysts predict that PMV Pharmaceuticals will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PMV Pharmaceuticals news, Director Thilo Schroeder sold 8,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $311,970.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Leila Alland sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $139,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 229,827 shares of company stock valued at $7,884,754. Insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $205,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 919,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,402,000 after purchasing an additional 120,240 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 78.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 9,917 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 98.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 198,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

