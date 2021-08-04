Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Stock Holdings Raised by Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.

Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Guidewire Software makes up about 10.6% of Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. owned 0.11% of Guidewire Software worth $11,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jabodon PT Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter worth approximately $5,349,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 259,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,388,000 after purchasing an additional 15,210 shares during the period. Quest Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 45,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 33,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 764,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,670,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares during the period.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

GWRE has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BTIG Research increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.57.

In related news, insider James Winston King sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $117,178.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,843.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $93,944.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,531.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,133 shares of company stock valued at $915,349 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -357.83 and a beta of 1.32. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.76 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.03.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.18 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.