Guild (GHLD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $526.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.74 million. On average, analysts expect Guild to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:GHLD opened at $15.86 on Wednesday. Guild has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $18.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.59.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Guild stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. 23.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Guild currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.10.

About Guild

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

