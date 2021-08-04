Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Receives $23.28 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.28.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.53 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

In other news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $531,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,708. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,923,747 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $55,259,000 after buying an additional 500,515 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,384,067 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $45,059,000 after acquiring an additional 974,371 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,757,419 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $89,915,000 after acquiring an additional 995,267 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,124 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 19,291 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 30,434 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton stock opened at $20.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.45. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 127.32 and a beta of 2.85. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

