Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Hamilton Lane has raised its dividend payment by 131.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Shares of HLNE traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Hamilton Lane has a one year low of $59.64 and a one year high of $97.48. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.99.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $79.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.13 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 52.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

HLNE has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hamilton Lane has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

