Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 52.77% and a net margin of 28.69%. The company had revenue of $79.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Hamilton Lane’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ HLNE traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.70. The company had a trading volume of 304,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,872. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.99. Hamilton Lane has a 1-year low of $59.64 and a 1-year high of $97.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

HLNE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hamilton Lane from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hamilton Lane presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

