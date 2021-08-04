Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

HMSNF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Hammerson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hammerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of Hammerson stock opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Hammerson has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $3.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.54.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

