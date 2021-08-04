Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th.

Hanmi Financial has decreased its dividend payment by 35.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Hanmi Financial has a payout ratio of 21.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hanmi Financial to earn $2.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.1%.

NASDAQ HAFC opened at $18.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $568.07 million, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.33. Hanmi Financial has a one year low of $7.47 and a one year high of $22.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.20.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.24. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 27.72%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

