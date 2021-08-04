Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRID) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRID)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HBRID. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harbour Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Harbour Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

Shares of Harbour Energy stock opened at $4.19 on Tuesday. Harbour Energy has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

