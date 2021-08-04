Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) released its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harsco had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $570.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Harsco stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.92. The stock had a trading volume of 389,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Harsco has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.33 and a beta of 2.08.

In other Harsco news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $138,844.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,403.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HSC. Argus upgraded shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Harsco in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

