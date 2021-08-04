Harvest Management LLC Invests $1.18 Million in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Harvest Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000. IHS Markit comprises about 0.8% of Harvest Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INFO. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 109,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,794,000 after purchasing an additional 36,198 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 121,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,878,000 after purchasing an additional 12,699 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 505,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,399,000 after purchasing an additional 247,700 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit in the fourth quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in IHS Markit in the fourth quarter worth $22,350,000. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

In related news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total transaction of $10,159,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,244 shares in the company, valued at $17,523,942.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE INFO traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.81. 170,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,542,731. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12-month low of $76.04 and a 12-month high of $119.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.34. The company has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.45 and a beta of 0.97.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.75.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.