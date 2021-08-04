Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.05. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Haverty Furniture Companies’ FY2021 earnings at $4.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.44. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 31.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE HVT opened at $36.62 on Monday. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $52.84. The company has a market cap of $668.17 million, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HVT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 152.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 644,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,987,000 after buying an additional 389,673 shares during the last quarter. Jeneq Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,137,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,894,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,646,000 after buying an additional 175,040 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 616.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after buying an additional 97,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,823,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

