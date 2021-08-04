HBW Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD)

HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned 0.14% of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 35,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 138.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 32,576 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 23,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000.

NYSEARCA TPHD opened at $30.71 on Wednesday. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $31.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.17.

