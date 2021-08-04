HBW Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 3,523 iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 131,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,102,000 after buying an additional 46,910 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 366,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,172,000 after purchasing an additional 40,090 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 89,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 363,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,011,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

BATS ICF opened at $68.69 on Wednesday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $88.40 and a 12 month high of $104.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.57.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.