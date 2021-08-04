Head-To-Head Survey: Lancer Orthodontics (OTCMKTS:LANZ) & DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Lancer Orthodontics (OTCMKTS:LANZ) and DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Lancer Orthodontics alerts:

This table compares Lancer Orthodontics and DENTSPLY SIRONA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lancer Orthodontics N/A N/A N/A DENTSPLY SIRONA 4.99% 9.45% 5.07%

This table compares Lancer Orthodontics and DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lancer Orthodontics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A DENTSPLY SIRONA $3.34 billion 4.27 -$83.00 million $1.79 36.50

Lancer Orthodontics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DENTSPLY SIRONA.

Risk & Volatility

Lancer Orthodontics has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DENTSPLY SIRONA has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Lancer Orthodontics and DENTSPLY SIRONA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lancer Orthodontics 0 0 0 0 N/A DENTSPLY SIRONA 1 3 4 0 2.38

DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus target price of $65.14, indicating a potential downside of 0.30%. Given DENTSPLY SIRONA’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DENTSPLY SIRONA is more favorable than Lancer Orthodontics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.5% of DENTSPLY SIRONA shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.3% of Lancer Orthodontics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of DENTSPLY SIRONA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

DENTSPLY SIRONA beats Lancer Orthodontics on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lancer Orthodontics Company Profile

Lancer Orthodontics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets orthodontic products for orthodontists and dentists worldwide. It offers aesthetic brackets, brackets and buccal tubes, bands, adhesives, wires, elastomerics, intraoral and extraoral appliances, instruments, and miscellaneous products. The company was founded in 1967 and is based in Vista, California.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers. The company also offers dental laboratory products, such as dental prosthetics that include artificial teeth, precious metal dental alloys, dental ceramics, and crown and bridge materials; and laboratory-based CAD/CAM milling systems, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces. In addition, it provides dental technology products, including dental implants and related scanning equipment, and treatment software; orthodontic clear aligners and appliances for dental practitioners and specialist; and dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, dental handpieces, and computer aided design and machining systems for dental practitioners. Further, the company offers healthcare consumable products, such as urology catheters, medical drills, and other non-medical products. It markets and sells dental products through distributors, dealers, and importers; dental hygienists, assistants, laboratories, and schools; and urology products directly to patients, as well as through distributors to urologists, continence care nurses, general practitioners, and direct-to-patients. The company was formerly known as DENTSPLY International Inc. and changed its name to DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. in February 2016. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Lancer Orthodontics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancer Orthodontics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.