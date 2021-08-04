Hedeker Wealth LLC Buys New Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Hedeker Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 418,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,024,000. Palantir Technologies accounts for about 3.4% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 15.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

Shares of PLTR stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $22.41. The stock had a trading volume of 188,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,794,572. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.71.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.22 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,782,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,430,232. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $13,194,075.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,070,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,084,525.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,398,680 shares of company stock worth $170,369,624 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

