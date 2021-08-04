Hedeker Wealth LLC Invests $3.40 Million in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Hedeker Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 58,665 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,400,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,393,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $544,343,000 after acquiring an additional 771,844 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,752,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $449,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,725 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,527,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $146,460,000 after acquiring an additional 13,972 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $133,239,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,051,991 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,912,000 after acquiring an additional 758,777 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Sensata Technologies news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $1,177,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shannon M. Votava sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $47,560.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,291,670. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ST stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.91. 3,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,621. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52-week low of $38.83 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $992.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.11 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 19.20%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ST shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.18.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

