Hedeker Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Hedeker Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,483 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 1.8% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 142.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,567,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,408 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 305.7% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 55,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 42,012 shares in the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 806,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,669,364. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $22.95 and a 12 month high of $43.49. The firm has a market cap of $330.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.35.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.06.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.