Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) to report earnings per share of $2.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.80. Helen of Troy posted earnings of $3.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 45.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full-year earnings of $10.50 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $11.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.40 to $11.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Helen of Troy.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $541.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.91 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 11.29%. Helen of Troy’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HELE. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson cut their target price on Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Helen of Troy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.25.

In related news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 4,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.57, for a total transaction of $1,004,706.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HELE. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter valued at $20,910,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter worth about $1,167,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Helen of Troy by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 121,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,992,000 after purchasing an additional 9,509 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Helen of Troy by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,074,000 after purchasing an additional 9,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock traded down $3.75 on Friday, reaching $224.69. 4,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,735. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Helen of Troy has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $265.97.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

