Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Receives $124.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $124.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Herc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Herc from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Herc from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

In other news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $447,706.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,405. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $2,759,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,660 shares in the company, valued at $15,633,597.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,791 shares of company stock worth $4,067,818. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Herc in the first quarter valued at $25,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Herc in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Herc in the first quarter valued at $81,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Herc by 19.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Herc during the first quarter valued at $113,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Herc stock opened at $124.65 on Friday. Herc has a 1 year low of $34.44 and a 1 year high of $128.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.33. Herc had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $490.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Herc’s revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Herc will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

