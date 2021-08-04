Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Short Interest Up 24.4% in July

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the June 30th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 97.0 days.

HERXF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$22.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. TD Securities upgraded shares of Héroux-Devtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Héroux-Devtek in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

OTCMKTS HERXF opened at $14.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.13. Héroux-Devtek has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $14.74.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

