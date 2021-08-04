Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) will announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.43. Hewlett Packard Enterprise posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HPE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.79.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $14.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.89. The company has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $16.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

In related news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $1,198,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 11,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $174,464.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,247.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,634 shares of company stock valued at $2,501,592. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HPE. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 95.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

