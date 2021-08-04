Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Bought by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 149.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,633 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 35,112 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter worth $182,000. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 25.3% in the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 14,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 27.3% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 175,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 37,558 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.6% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 86,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $14.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.89. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $16.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 11,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $174,464.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,512 shares in the company, valued at $258,247.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $160,948.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,667 shares in the company, valued at $445,162.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,634 shares of company stock worth $2,501,592 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.79.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

