H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Invests $207,000 in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC acquired a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,580 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 274.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.80. The stock had a trading volume of 330,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,098,570. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $264.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.40. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $59.70.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

