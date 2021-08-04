H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Reduces Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,507 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for 4.6% of H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $7,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DGRO. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $120,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,633,000. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 39.3% during the second quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 48,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 13,547 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

DGRO stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.75. The stock had a trading volume of 35,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,230. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $38.22 and a 52 week high of $52.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.78.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.