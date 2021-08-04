HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 106,251 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 91,469 shares.The stock last traded at $9.69 and had previously closed at $9.68.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.72.
HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter.
HH&L Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:HHLA)
HH&L Acquisition Co is a blank check company. HH&L Acquisition Co was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.
