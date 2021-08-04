HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 106,251 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 91,469 shares.The stock last traded at $9.69 and had previously closed at $9.68.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.72.

HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in HH&L Acquisition stock. Valliance Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,080,000. HH&L Acquisition accounts for approximately 100.0% of Valliance Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Valliance Asset Management Ltd owned 6.56% of HH&L Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

HH&L Acquisition Co is a blank check company. HH&L Acquisition Co was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

