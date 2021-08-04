Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.13.

HTH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.89 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Hilltop in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Hilltop in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company.

Get Hilltop alerts:

In other Hilltop news, Director Charles R. Cummings sold 7,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $265,283.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,364.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 206,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,062,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hilltop stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.09. 4,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,306. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Hilltop has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $39.60.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $447.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.49 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hilltop will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.48%.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.