Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.13.
HTH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.89 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Hilltop in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Hilltop in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company.
In other Hilltop news, Director Charles R. Cummings sold 7,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $265,283.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,364.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Hilltop stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.09. 4,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,306. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Hilltop has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $39.60.
Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $447.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.49 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hilltop will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.48%.
Hilltop Company Profile
Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.
