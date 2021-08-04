Holcim’s (HCMLY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HCMLY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Societe Generale started coverage on Holcim in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS HCMLY opened at $11.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.90. Holcim has a 1-year low of $8.34 and a 1-year high of $12.69.

Holcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

