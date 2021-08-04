Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Sets New 52-Week High at $33.37

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.37 and last traded at $33.23, with a volume of 10522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.09. The stock has a market cap of $57.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.84.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.74. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.12 billion. Analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. This is a positive change from Honda Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. Honda Motor’s payout ratio is 43.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMC. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Honda Motor during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Honda Motor during the first quarter worth about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Honda Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC grew its position in Honda Motor by 422.5% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Honda Motor during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Company Profile (NYSE:HMC)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.